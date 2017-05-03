Upcoming | Eye on the Arts

Roger Mitchell will lead a poetry workshop at the Upper Jay Art Center from May 23 through June 8. This six week series will feature two classes per week - Mondays and Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. The cost to attend is $175 for all 12 classes. For more information, contact Mitchell at [email protected] or visit upperjayartcenter.org .

