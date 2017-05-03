Show of Hands singer and bassist Mira...

Show of Hands singer and bassist Miranda getting back to her roots on new Dorset tour

17 hrs ago

After a career spanning more than 20 years, during which time she has played with many of the top musicians and singers within the folk world, she will be touring as she started out: One woman, one bass, and one guitar. Borrowed Places is Miranda's debut solo album and draws its inspiration primarily from the songs and landscape of her native Lincolnshire but seen through the eyes of someone who has lived away for many years.

Chicago, IL

