There are 5 comments on the Indiana's NewsCenter story from 14 hrs ago, titled Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's not talking. In it, Indiana's NewsCenter reports that:

As one justice settles into his new job at the Supreme Court, is another about to leave? Eighty-year-old Kennedy is so far... . FILE - In this April 10, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy participate in a public swearing-in ceremony for Justice Neil Gorsuch in the Rose Garden of the White House Wh... Eighty-year-old Justice Anthony Kennedy is so far refusing to comment on speculation that he may soon retire after 29 years on the court.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
Ta Ta, now for one more constitutional judge..

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

Lake Geneva, WI

#2 9 hrs ago
Now we need to get Ginsburg to take the retirement route.....

FireyFellow44

United States

#3 8 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Now we need to get Ginsburg to take the retirement route.....
We don't care if the entire bench pastes retire. DEATH and diseases will equalize it all..Watch..It's time you idiots lsarn....once and forever...AMEN FAKE GOD
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

Location hidden
#4 8 hrs ago
FireyFellow44 wrote:
<quoted text>

We don't care if the entire bench pastes retire. DEATH and diseases will equalize it all..Watch..It's time you idiots lsarn....once and forever...AMEN FAKE GOD
Is that a crayon you have stuck in your teeth, or maybe spinach.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

Lake Geneva, WI

#5 8 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Is that a crayon you have stuck in your teeth, or maybe spinach.
I was thinking he was mining booger nuggets and didn't finish chewing one.

