Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's not talking
There are 5 comments on the Indiana's NewsCenter story from 14 hrs ago, titled Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's not talking. In it, Indiana's NewsCenter reports that:
As one justice settles into his new job at the Supreme Court, is another about to leave? Eighty-year-old Kennedy is so far... . FILE - In this April 10, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy participate in a public swearing-in ceremony for Justice Neil Gorsuch in the Rose Garden of the White House Wh... Eighty-year-old Justice Anthony Kennedy is so far refusing to comment on speculation that he may soon retire after 29 years on the court.
Join the discussion below
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,433
Location hidden
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Ta Ta, now for one more constitutional judge..
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,610
|
#2 9 hrs ago
Now we need to get Ginsburg to take the retirement route.....
|
United States
|
#3 8 hrs ago
We don't care if the entire bench pastes retire. DEATH and diseases will equalize it all..Watch..It's time you idiots lsarn....once and forever...AMEN FAKE GOD
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,433
Location hidden
|
#4 8 hrs ago
Is that a crayon you have stuck in your teeth, or maybe spinach.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,610
|
#5 8 hrs ago
I was thinking he was mining booger nuggets and didn't finish chewing one.
|
|
