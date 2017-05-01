Mary J. Blige honouring mum during Mother's Day TV special
The No More Drama hitmaker has joined the Dear Mama: An Event to Honor Moms special, which will air on American network VH1 on 8 May - six days before America celebrates Mother's Day. The TV special, which will air from Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens in Pasadena, California, will also feature actor Anthony Anderson, singer Robin Thicke, DJ Khaled, singer Maxwell, and TV personality and entrepreneur La La Anthony.
