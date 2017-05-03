In fact: On switching FY cycle, some questions
This should count as a standout case of speed in decisionmaking in a country known for its gradualism - barely weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded out Chief Ministers on the desirability of switching over to a January-December financial year, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet has approved a proposal to make the change. In its enthusiasm, Madhya Pradesh - which goes to Assembly polls next year - chose to ignore Modi's suggestion, put forward at a NITI Aayog meeting in mid-April, of a debate in both Parliament and the Assemblies on the desirability of walking away from a 150-year-old tradition, with its attendant potential for disruption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumors surround Justice Kennedy exit, but he's ...
|4 hr
|BHM5267
|5
|The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated
|Apr 17
|ReneCat
|1
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr 10
|CodeTalker
|15
|California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc...
|Apr 5
|Aline
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|6
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC