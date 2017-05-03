In fact: On switching FY cycle, some questions

This should count as a standout case of speed in decisionmaking in a country known for its gradualism - barely weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded out Chief Ministers on the desirability of switching over to a January-December financial year, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet has approved a proposal to make the change. In its enthusiasm, Madhya Pradesh - which goes to Assembly polls next year - chose to ignore Modi's suggestion, put forward at a NITI Aayog meeting in mid-April, of a debate in both Parliament and the Assemblies on the desirability of walking away from a 150-year-old tradition, with its attendant potential for disruption.

