Heartsongs from the soul: Folk singer Anne Hills to perform local benefit concert
She weaves stories, poetry and life lessons through dulcet tones and lilting melodies. Anne Hills, the singer, writer, actress and musician from Bethlehem, Pa., will be bringing her folk songs to Immanuel United Methodist Church on Friday for a concert benefiting the Shalom Center.
