Goldblum & DeVito Team On Amazon Series

13 hrs ago Read more: Dark Horizons News

Jeff Goldblum and Danny DeVito are teaming up for a new half-hour comedy series for Amazon Studios that will see them playing a pair akin to musicians Simon & Garfunkel. The Wrap broke the news, saying Imagine Television is behing the project which follows Matt Downey and Arlo Finkleman , an iconic musical duo who hate each other but are forced to reunite for a tour.

