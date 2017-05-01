From Fleet Street to folk fame: We interview the eldest Lakeman

West Country singer and duet concertina player Geoff Lakeman will be performing in St Albans on a launch tour for his album, After All These Years. Originally due to take place at the Maltings Arts Theatre, the concert has been transferred to the Abbey Theatre Studio on May 5. He will be supported by duo Lynne Heraud and Pat Turner and young Aberdeenshire singer, Iona Fyfe.

