'Community matters': Bridport business pledge to support town's youth and community centre
Bridport's Youth and Community Centre fundraising committee is delighted with the generous response from the town's people and businesses. Kennedys Estate agents is offering to sponsor A 50 from each house taken on the market during May, June and July that goes through to completion.
