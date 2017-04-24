'Community matters': Bridport busines...

'Community matters': Bridport business pledge to support town's youth and community centre

8 hrs ago

Bridport's Youth and Community Centre fundraising committee is delighted with the generous response from the town's people and businesses. Kennedys Estate agents is offering to sponsor A 50 from each house taken on the market during May, June and July that goes through to completion.

Chicago, IL

