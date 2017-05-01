A musical about The Pogues is coming via The Wire creator David Simon
David Simon along with his wife, the crime novelist Laura Lippman, and writer George Pelecanos, have reached the "final script stage" of the project, according to the band's Spider Stacy. Set in an Irish pub in the Hell's Kitchen neighbourhood of 90s New York, the musical will feature a number of ghosts and explore the early stages of gentrification in the area.
