With deadlock over, NY lawmakers poised to pass budget
Upstate Uber, increased tuition assistance and more money for schools are just a few of the items in the new state budget poised for passage in the New York Legislature. The state Senate began debate over the $152 billion spending plan late Tuesday night after lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo resolved a stalemate that forced them to blow past a Saturday budget deadline.
