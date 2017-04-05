With deadlock over, NY lawmakers pois...

With deadlock over, NY lawmakers poised to pass budget

Upstate Uber, increased tuition assistance and more money for schools are just a few of the items in the new state budget poised for passage in the New York Legislature. The state Senate began debate over the $152 billion spending plan late Tuesday night after lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo resolved a stalemate that forced them to blow past a Saturday budget deadline.

