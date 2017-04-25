Watch Shannen Moser perform "Alex (282)" for Folkadelphia and The...
After a few years making a name for herself in the Philly house show scene, singer-songwriter Shannen Moser released the very impressive Oh, My Heart tape this winter, and it was an arrival. Building on the promise of her low-fi 2015 debut, you shouldn't be doing that , the LP showcased haunting, heartrending songs embracing Moser's roots in folk and country music with stunning arrangements made in collaboration with guitarist Eric Muth.
