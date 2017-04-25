Watch Shannen Moser perform "Alex (28...

Watch Shannen Moser perform "Alex (282)" for Folkadelphia and The...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

After a few years making a name for herself in the Philly house show scene, singer-songwriter Shannen Moser released the very impressive Oh, My Heart tape this winter, and it was an arrival. Building on the promise of her low-fi 2015 debut, you shouldn't be doing that , the LP showcased haunting, heartrending songs embracing Moser's roots in folk and country music with stunning arrangements made in collaboration with guitarist Eric Muth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated Apr 17 ReneCat 1
News California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct... Apr 10 CodeTalker 23
News California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc... Apr 5 Aline 1
News Maritime music (Apr '10) Apr 5 Theft at Scotiabank 3
News Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned... Apr 3 anonymous 6
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... Mar '17 projectedpast 1
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb '17 LIMP WRISTS 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,562,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC