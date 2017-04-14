Wakefield Music Presents France's Aco...

Wakefield Music Presents France's Acoustic Guitar Wiz Pierre Bensusan In Concert

On Sunday April 23, Wakefield Music in South Kingstown Rhode Island is pleased to welcome back France's acoustic guitar master Pierre Bensusan www.pierrebensusan.com - as part of his 40 date tour of the USA and Canada! Winner of the Independent Music Award, in the Live Performance Album category for his latest triple live album "Encore" , "Rose d'Or" of the Montreux Festival for his first album, "Prs de Paris" , "Best World Music Guitar Player " by the readers of Guitar Player Magazine , Bensusan is recognized as one of the premier musicians of our time.

Chicago, IL

