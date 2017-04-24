Vest saves life of cop, a former Rens...

Vest saves life of cop, a former Rensselaer County prosecutor

Read more: Albany Times Union

Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Kennedy, right, discusses the murder case of Takim Smith with his father Leyward Morese, second from right, as Smith's sister Taleena Morse, left, and Jaminla Michaud, second from left, listen, May 13, 2013, in the Rensselear County Courthouse in Troy, N.Y. less Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Kennedy, right, discusses the murder case of Takim Smith with his father Leyward Morese, second from right, as Smith's sister Taleena Morse, left, and Jaminla Michaud, ... more Three years ago Elizabeth Kennedy traded in her law books at the Rensselaer County District Attorney's Office for a Seattle police officer's badge, Thursday, the 42-year-old Kennedy's bullet-proof vest saved her life when a bullet slammed into her chest during a shootout with a convenience store suspect in downtown Seattle.

