Vaudevillian gypsy jazz on tap
Songwriter, vaudevillian, storyteller and adventurer Zoe Lewis plays Bass Hall at the Monadnock Center on Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. Lewis plays gypsy jazz, jump jive, Latin grooves, swing, and international folk originals on anything from the piano to the spoons. She has won the Colorado Rocky Mountain Folks Festival Troubadour Award and the New Folk Award at the Kerrville Folk Festival and has been the audience favorite at festivals around the world.
