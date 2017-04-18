Tribeca Film Festival open with docum...

Tribeca Film Festival open with documentary about legendary record exec Clive Davis

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas

The Tribeca Film Festival opened in New York City Wednesday night with the premiere of Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives , a documentary about the legendary music industry executive influential in the careers of everyone from Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston to Alicia Keys and Barry Manilow. An all-star concert featuring Franklin, Manilow, Jennifer Hudson, Carly Simon and Dionne Warwick was set to follow the screening, and Tribeca co-founder Robert DeNiro said that explains why the movie was chosen to kick off the festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated Apr 17 ReneCat 1
News California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct... Apr 10 CodeTalker 23
News California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc... Apr 5 Aline 1
News Maritime music (Apr '10) Apr 5 Theft at Scotiabank 3
News Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned... Apr 3 anonymous 6
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... Mar '17 projectedpast 1
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb '17 LIMP WRISTS 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,555 • Total comments across all topics: 280,449,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC