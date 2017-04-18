Tribeca Film Festival open with documentary about legendary record exec Clive Davis
The Tribeca Film Festival opened in New York City Wednesday night with the premiere of Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives , a documentary about the legendary music industry executive influential in the careers of everyone from Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston to Alicia Keys and Barry Manilow. An all-star concert featuring Franklin, Manilow, Jennifer Hudson, Carly Simon and Dionne Warwick was set to follow the screening, and Tribeca co-founder Robert DeNiro said that explains why the movie was chosen to kick off the festival.
