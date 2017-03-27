Treat in store for Chippenham folk fans
FOLK fans in north Wiltshire have a pair of treats in store, as two acts which feature some of the genre's top names are playing locally. Pioneering folk trio Faustus, who have just released a brand new EP Slaves, hot on the heels of their acclaimed album Death & Other Animals, are playing on Saturday, at Black Duck Folk at Sutton Benger Village Hall at 7.30pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|12 hr
|USA Today
|5
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb '17
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC