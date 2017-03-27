Tragically Hip, Drake, Leonard Cohen collect hardware at Juno gala

With the 2017 Juno Awards set to take place Sunday night, a number of awards were presented the night before at a special gala dinner and awards ceremony. During the event, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences handed out 34 awards in advance of the televised ceremony, including awards presented to The Tragically Hip, Drake and the late Leonard Cohen, who passed away in November 2016.

