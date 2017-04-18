TOUR: English duo Hannah Sanders & Be...

TOUR: English duo Hannah Sanders & Ben Savage

7 hrs ago Read more: This Is Lancashire

Crossing Borders unites Canadian singer/songwriter Oh Susanna and English folk duo Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage - vocalist and guitarist in critically acclaimed folk band The Willows - presenting their music in a "unique collaboration". The musicians came together after a residential in Toronto where they worked on a 90-minute show that mixes their own material and new trio arrangements to create a varied concert show.

