TOUR: English duo Hannah Sanders & Ben Savage
Crossing Borders unites Canadian singer/songwriter Oh Susanna and English folk duo Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage - vocalist and guitarist in critically acclaimed folk band The Willows - presenting their music in a "unique collaboration". The musicians came together after a residential in Toronto where they worked on a 90-minute show that mixes their own material and new trio arrangements to create a varied concert show.
