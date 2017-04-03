Timeless 'Sunshine (Go Away)' Singer Plays Fairfield Theatre Co.
Best known for the 1971 hit "Sunshine ,'' folk-rock troubadour Jonathan Edwards will be checking in at Fairfield Theatre Company's StageOne later this month. The rustic Edwards typified the young, folkie troubadours of the early 1970s.
