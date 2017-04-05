This teen singing Leonard Cohena s a ...

This teen singing Leonard Cohena s a Hallelujaha into a well in Italy will give you chills

14 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

A haunting rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," sung by an American high school student into a wishing well in Italy has gained a lot of online attention. Tiffany Ruan was on a spring trip with a singing group from her school in Wichita, Kansas, last week when she spotted the well in Venice.

