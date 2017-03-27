'The Kennedys: After Camelot' buries Katie Holmes, Matthew...

The contemporary political world may seem like a surreal blending of gossip, speculation and scandal, starring a president whose public image was redefined by a TV reality show. But decades before Donald Trump blurred the lines between politics and pop culture, the Kennedy family -- getting the TV treatment again in the new miniseries, "The Kennedys: After Camelot" -- was America's obsession.

