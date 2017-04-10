The Houghton Weavers will be performi...

The Houghton Weavers will be performing at Glusburn Institute in December

The decades-old Lancashire comedy folk band will return to the arts centre on December 2 for a 7.30pm concert. South Craven people have clamoured for Institute bosses to rebook the band following their popular concert in Glusburn last Christmas.

