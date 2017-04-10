The Fureys bring their tour to the Re...

The Fureys bring their tour to the Regent, Christchurch

Legends of Irish music & song, The Fureys, renowned for their hit songs 'I Will Love You', 'When you were Sweet 16', 'The Green Fields of France', 'The Old Man', 'Red Rose CafA©', 'From Clare to Here', 'Her Father Didn't Like Me Anyway', 'Leaving Nancy' and 'Steal Away' will be live in concert with their 2017 UK Tour at The Regent Centre in Christchurch on Thursday 4th May at 7.30pm. The Fureys were formed in 1978 literally by accident.

