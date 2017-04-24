The ECMA's call it a wrap on the 2017 awards weekend
For fans and music lovers who attended the 2017 ECMAs, it was a chance to catch their favourite groups and solo artists and get introduced to new ones. For instance Alison Cran attended the Big Ticket Concert on Saturday night featuring award-winning Nova Scotia artist Matt Andersen, one of her favourite artists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated
|Apr 17
|ReneCat
|1
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr 10
|CodeTalker
|15
|California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc...
|Apr 5
|Aline
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Apr 3
|anonymous
|6
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC