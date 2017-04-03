Talks to restore powersharing government in the North resume
Stormont parties missed last week's deadline for forming an executive after negotiations broke down and Sinn FA©in said it would not nominate a deputy first minister. Political leaders were subsequently invited by Secretary of State James Brokenshire to participate in a fresh round of talks in a bid to break the deadlock.
