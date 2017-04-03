Talks to restore powersharing governm...

Talks to restore powersharing government in the North resume

Stormont parties missed last week's deadline for forming an executive after negotiations broke down and Sinn FA©in said it would not nominate a deputy first minister. Political leaders were subsequently invited by Secretary of State James Brokenshire to participate in a fresh round of talks in a bid to break the deadlock.

Chicago, IL

