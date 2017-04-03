Sweet sound of student singing 'Hallelujah' echoes from an Italian wishing well
While traveling with her Collegiate Madrigals ensemble in Italy - a trip the singing group takes during odd-numbered years - Tiffany Ruan, 17, stopped at a wishing well in Spoleto to sing Leonard Cohen's classic "Hallelujah." Ruan, a junior at the school who also goes by Tiffany Day, posted a 48-second video clip on Twitter of her singing into the well on March 27. As of Tuesday, the post had been re-tweeted more than 128,000 times and had received more than 309,000 likes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|1 hr
|Details at Eleven
|15
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Mon
|anonymous
|6
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb '17
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC