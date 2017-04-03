Sweet sound of student singing 'Halle...

Sweet sound of student singing 'Hallelujah' echoes from an Italian wishing well

17 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

While traveling with her Collegiate Madrigals ensemble in Italy - a trip the singing group takes during odd-numbered years - Tiffany Ruan, 17, stopped at a wishing well in Spoleto to sing Leonard Cohen's classic "Hallelujah." Ruan, a junior at the school who also goes by Tiffany Day, posted a 48-second video clip on Twitter of her singing into the well on March 27. As of Tuesday, the post had been re-tweeted more than 128,000 times and had received more than 309,000 likes.

Chicago, IL

