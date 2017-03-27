Support flooding in for Gwent duo Into The Ark ahead of The Voice final
MESSAGES of support have flooded in for the Blackwood band taking part in ITV's The Voice as they battle to reach the final tonight. Into The Ark, duo Dane Lloyd, 25, and Taylor Jones, 20, chose Tom Jones to be their mentor on the show and will perform tonight alongside three other acts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Campaignseries.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb '17
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC