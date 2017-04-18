Stephen Stills teaming up with old fl...

Stephen Stills teaming up with old flame Judy Collins for duets album, US tour

In 1967, Stephen Stills met Judy Collins and began a two-year romance with the folk legend that inspired him to write the 1969 Crosby, Stills & Nash classic "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes." Now, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of their relationship, Stills and Collins are teaming up for a collaborative album as well as a U.S. summer tour.

