Spider Stacy: Lack of London squats making it harder for new bands
The Pogues co-founder Spider Stacy believes it is harder for bands to break into the music industry now as they have to pay rent. The musician, who played the tin whistle in the group as well as a stint as frontman, said the lack of squats in London prevents musicians from being able to hone their craft.
