Son Volt's Farrar making peace and music with the past
The story of Son Volt's new album is the story, more or less, of the aged amplifier memorialized on a Son Volt album cover, some old bluesmen and their distinctive guitar tunings and, oh yeah, Nick Drake. "I really had not played electric guitar on the last few Son Volt recordings," Jay Farrar, the band's frontman, said from his home in St. Louis recently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|3 hr
|anonymous
|10
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Mon
|anonymous
|6
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb '17
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC