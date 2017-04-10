Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell painted pictures with words
Joni Mitchell, right, plays a guitar presented to her by guitar makers Robin and Claude Boucher at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in Toronto, Sunday, January 28, 2007. Born in 1943 in the small community of Fort Macleod, Alta., Joni Mitchell would spend the majority of her childhood in Saskatchewan before becoming a world-renowned singer, songwriter and activist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|7 hr
|CodeTalker
|23
|California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc...
|Apr 5
|Aline
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Apr 3
|anonymous
|6
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC