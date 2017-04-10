Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell painted pictures with words

Joni Mitchell, right, plays a guitar presented to her by guitar makers Robin and Claude Boucher at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in Toronto, Sunday, January 28, 2007. Born in 1943 in the small community of Fort Macleod, Alta., Joni Mitchell would spend the majority of her childhood in Saskatchewan before becoming a world-renowned singer, songwriter and activist.

