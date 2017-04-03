Sick Twitter troll calls teenager asy...

Sick Twitter troll calls teenager asylum seeker attacked in Croydon a 'parasite immigrant'

Graffiti saying 'refugees welcome' close to where a teenage asylum seeker was beaten unconscious in Croydon - and the hateful message posted by one Twitter troll. Photos: SWNS The person called 'John Smith yep real' made the comments on Twitter after a teenage asylum seeker was attacked by a mob of youths in Croydon.

