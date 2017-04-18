Senator Isiaka Adeleke died after suffering heart attack- Family
A senator in the current 8th Assembly, and a three term senator representing Osun West senatorial district, Isiaka Adeleke has been confirmed dead. Sen. Adeleke died at the age of 62 at Bikets Hospital in Osogbo, the Osun state capital after suffering a heart attack according to family sources.
