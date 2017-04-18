Senator Isiaka Adeleke died after suf...

Senator Isiaka Adeleke died after suffering heart attack- Family

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

A senator in the current 8th Assembly, and a three term senator representing Osun West senatorial district, Isiaka Adeleke has been confirmed dead. Sen. Adeleke died at the age of 62 at Bikets Hospital in Osogbo, the Osun state capital after suffering a heart attack according to family sources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated Apr 17 ReneCat 1
News California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct... Apr 10 CodeTalker 23
News California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc... Apr 5 Aline 1
News Maritime music (Apr '10) Apr 5 Theft at Scotiabank 3
News Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned... Apr 3 anonymous 6
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... Mar '17 projectedpast 1
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb '17 LIMP WRISTS 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,555 • Total comments across all topics: 280,521,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC