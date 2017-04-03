Rock Hall 2017 class includes Pearl J...

Rock Hall 2017 class includes Pearl Jam, Tupac and Journey

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Seattle rockers Pearl Jam, the late rapper Tupac Shakur and 1970s hitmaking band Journey were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday night. Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra and Yes were also part of the 2017 class inducted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, which kicked off with a tribute to Chuck Berry.

