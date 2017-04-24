Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction 2017: 10 Best Moments

Poignant reunions, hilarious speeches and more, as Pearl Jam, Journey, Yes, Joan Baez, Tupac Shakur, ELO and Nile Rodgers got their due Revisit 10 highlights from the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, featuring Pearl Jam, Journey, Joan Baez and more. Earlier this month, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted its 32nd class: Joan Baez, Tupac Shakur, Electric Light Orchestra, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes.

