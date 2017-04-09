Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2017 Induction Ceremony's Best Photos

Grunge icons Pearl Jam and folk legend Joan Baez led the newest class of inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Friday night in NY - other inductees included the late rapper Tupac Shakur, Journey, Electric Light Orchestra and Yes. Portraying Tupac as more complicated than caricatures, Snoop Dogg said: "To be human is to be many things at once - strong and vulnerable, hard-headed and intellectual, courageous and afraid, loving and vengeful, revolutionary and, oh yeah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.