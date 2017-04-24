Richard Digance to appear at the Foxlowe to launch 2017 Leek... 1
Richard Digance , one of Britain's funniest people - and one of its most respected singer/songwriters - will launch the 2017 Leek Arts Festival this weekend when he brings his Golden Anniversary Tour to the town. Celebrating 50 years in show business, the Bafta-nominated comedian's appearance at The Foxlowe on Saturday evening will kick-off a six week programme of events in this year's Festival which will also feature folk icon Ralph McTell, top stand-up Shappi Khorsandi, I Am Kloot frontman John Bramwell, foot-stomping folk/rock girl duo Sound of the Sirens, Coope Boyes and Simpson, Fairport Convention and many more.
