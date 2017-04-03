Report: NBC bumps up order of new "Will & Grace" episodes
In this Jan. 16, 2006 file photo, cast members from the comedy series "Will & Grace," from left, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally, pose backstage after making an award presentation at the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Deadline reported on April 5, 2017, that NBC has bumped its order for a revival of the series from 10 to 12 episodes.
