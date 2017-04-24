Records show little GOP feedback to W...

Records show little GOP feedback to Wisconsin education plan

16 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Records obtained by The Associated Press show only one Republican state lawmaker has responded to the Department of Public Instruction's invitation to submit comments about a school accountability plan. The department invited written comment in January and has been working on the plan for months.

