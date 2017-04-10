Pledge for the service of nation: PM asks allies to take a cue from Kennedy's speech
NEW DELHI: At a marathon meeting with 32 NDA allies that lasted four and a half hours late Monday night, PM Narendra Modi exhorted them to take a pledge for the service of the nation, taking a cue from John F Kennedy 's famous statement: "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask for what you can do for your country". The PM chose to listen to leaders of all the 31 alliance partners and spoke at the end, assuring that their views would be taken into consideration in due course.
