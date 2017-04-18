PJ Powers shoots music video with Rad...

PJ Powers shoots music video with Radio & Weasel, visits charity

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

One of her career highlights was using her music to preach against apartheid in South Africa which must have motivated Nelson Mandela to request her to perform her popular song World in Union at the 1995 Rugby World Cup. This was alongside the South African famous traditional folk group Ladysmith Black Mambazo who have a Grammy Award for Best World Music Album under their belt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated Apr 17 ReneCat 1
News California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct... Apr 10 CodeTalker 23
News California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc... Apr 5 Aline 1
News Maritime music (Apr '10) Apr 5 Theft at Scotiabank 3
News Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned... Apr 3 anonymous 6
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... Mar '17 projectedpast 1
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb '17 LIMP WRISTS 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,065 • Total comments across all topics: 280,502,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC