Phosphorescent covers 'This Land is Your Land' on final 'Our First 100 Days' entry
The Our First 100 Days series comes to a close with Phosphorescent covering Woody Guthrie's standard "This Land is Your Land." Listen to that and the previous 99 songs below.
