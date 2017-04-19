p Folk fans look forward to big weekend of shows
This weekend is the Oxford Folk Weekend..Pictures taken in and around the Radcliffe Square to mark the forthcoming occasion..L-R: Event Organiser Cat Kelly then musicians Barry Pearce, Heather White and Faye Moore-McGill ..19/04/2017.Picture by Ed Nix. The festival, which is run by volunteers, was launched in 2012 and has grown every year, with performances from local and national folk artists and groups.
