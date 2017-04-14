Out and About: April 14, 2017
Beth El Congregation honored Dr. Leon and Evelyn Zeitzer at its L'Dor V'Dor Golden Gala on March 26, at the synagogue. The gala also celebrated the 50th anniversary of the congregation's building.
