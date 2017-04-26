One Longfellow Square Presents France's Acoustic Guitar Wiz Pierre Bensusan In Concert
On Friday April 28, One Longfellow Square in Portland Maine is pleased to welcome back France's acoustic guitar master Pierre Bensusan - as part of his 40 date tour of the USA and Canada! Winner of the Independent Music Award, in the Live Performance Album category for his latest triple live album "Encore" , "Rose d'Or" of the Montreux Festival for his first album, "Prs de Paris" , "Best World Music Guitar Player " by the readers of Guitar Player Magazine , Bensusan is recognized as one of the premier musicians of our time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated
|Apr 17
|ReneCat
|1
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr 10
|CodeTalker
|23
|California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc...
|Apr 5
|Aline
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Apr 3
|anonymous
|6
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC