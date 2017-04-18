Ofori Amponsah thrills fans at Kwahu, Kumasi Sport Stadium
Highlife singer Ofori Amponsah during the Easter Festivity was billed to perform and also thrill his fans after returning back to his genre. Widely known as Pastor Alewa, the singer performed his major hit to fans on Sunday at Kwahu and Babayara sports stadium in Kumasi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Comments
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated
|Apr 17
|ReneCat
|1
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr 10
|CodeTalker
|23
|California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc...
|Apr 5
|Aline
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Apr 3
|anonymous
|6
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC