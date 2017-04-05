Oakland Symphony announces 2017-18 season
Under music director Michael Morgan, the Oakland Symphony has always prided itself on eclectic programming. The orchestra's 2017-18 season continues the trend with a new "Playlist" series co-curated by W. Kamau Bell; musical tributes to Prince and Leonard Cohen; and appearances by tenor Jonathan Blalock, "The Real O'Neals" actor Noah Galvin and others.
