Oakland Symphony announces 2017-18 season

Under music director Michael Morgan, the Oakland Symphony has always prided itself on eclectic programming. The orchestra's 2017-18 season continues the trend with a new "Playlist" series co-curated by W. Kamau Bell; musical tributes to Prince and Leonard Cohen; and appearances by tenor Jonathan Blalock, "The Real O'Neals" actor Noah Galvin and others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.