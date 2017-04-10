Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's John McEuen ...

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's John McEuen celebrates 'Will the Circle Be Unbroken' album April 29

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Get tickets to meet John McEuen, founding member of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, at the evening performance of "Will the Circle Be Unbroken with John McEuen and Friends" at the ECC Arts Center on Saturday, April 29. Nitty Gritty Dirt Band founding member John McEuen and a cast of esteemed musicians bring the memories and songs of the band's iconic "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" album to the ECC Arts Center on Saturday, April 29. The performance will take place at 7 p.m. in the ECC Arts Center, Building H, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct... Apr 10 CodeTalker 23
News California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc... Apr 5 Aline 1
News Maritime music (Apr '10) Apr 5 Theft at Scotiabank 3
News Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned... Apr 3 anonymous 6
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... Mar '17 projectedpast 1
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb '17 LIMP WRISTS 2
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,625 • Total comments across all topics: 280,301,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC