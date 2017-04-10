Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's John McEuen celebrates 'Will the Circle Be Unbroken' album April 29
Get tickets to meet John McEuen, founding member of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, at the evening performance of "Will the Circle Be Unbroken with John McEuen and Friends" at the ECC Arts Center on Saturday, April 29. Nitty Gritty Dirt Band founding member John McEuen and a cast of esteemed musicians bring the memories and songs of the band's iconic "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" album to the ECC Arts Center on Saturday, April 29. The performance will take place at 7 p.m. in the ECC Arts Center, Building H, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin.
