Niraj murder cuffs on MLA

Dhanbad, April 11: Jharia MLA Sanjeev Singh was arrested today for plotting the murder of his cousin and Congress leader Niraj Singh last month, steering police investigations towards a logical direction amid growing clamour for a CBI probe into the high-profile coal town killing. Another person, Dablu Mishra, who had arranged rented accommodation for the four fugitive shooters has also landed in cuffs, taking the total number of arrests in the case to eight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.