Niraj murder cuffs on MLA
Dhanbad, April 11: Jharia MLA Sanjeev Singh was arrested today for plotting the murder of his cousin and Congress leader Niraj Singh last month, steering police investigations towards a logical direction amid growing clamour for a CBI probe into the high-profile coal town killing. Another person, Dablu Mishra, who had arranged rented accommodation for the four fugitive shooters has also landed in cuffs, taking the total number of arrests in the case to eight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Mon
|CodeTalker
|23
|California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc...
|Apr 5
|Aline
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Apr 3
|anonymous
|6
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC